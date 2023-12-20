Chippa Mpengesi blasts Polokwane City, accuses PSL of biasness

Chippa United chairman Siviwe ‘Chippa’ Mpengesi feels hard done by Polokwane City FC after they refused to play their DStv Premiership game at the newly revamped Buffalo City Stadium.

Chippa were planning to host City at the Buffalo City Stadium on Saturday after the pitch was given the green light to host top-tier matches. The game was initially scheduled for the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

Mpengesi claims Rise and Shine rejected the change in venue and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) did nothing about it.

“It is with deep regret that I must share a recent development regarding our upcoming fixture against Polokwane City FC, initially scheduled to be played at Buffalo City Municipality Stadium. This game, set for December 23rd, was poised to be a landmark event – the first professional match in the Buffalo City municipality in seven years, and a highlight of the festive event,” read a statement from the club’s chairman.

“Following Prof. Ronald Schloss’s approval from the PSL for our use of the Buffalo City Stadium, we made every effort to facilitate the fixture change from Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth. This included covering the costs of flight and hotel changes for the visiting team. Despite these efforts and meeting all requirements, Polokwane City FC unexpectedly rejected the fixture change without providing a valid reason.”

“This decision was further compounded by the PSL’s choice not to enforce its rules regarding fixture changes, ultimately leading to the revocation of the change and a return to the original venue.”

Mpengesi apologised to the people of the province regarding the failure to bring the match to Buffalo City and he promised that all their home matches in the second half of the season will be played at the Buffalo City Stadium.

“We understand the disappointment this news brings, especially considering the excitement and anticipation that had been building in our community. Our intention was to bring joy and celebration to the city with this match, adding to the festive spirit of our Christmas weekend. Please accept our sincere apologies for this outcome, which was beyond our control,” the statement continued.

“While the decision made by the PSL officials displayed biasness and inconsistency towards us, it was clear that their agenda was aimed at hindering the progress of the Eastern Cape province. Despite the setbacks, in the second half of the season, we are committed to hosting all our remaining home games at the Buffalo City Municipality Stadium, starting with the game against Cape Town City FC on the 17th of February.”