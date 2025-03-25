Three things to look out for when Bafana face Benin

Can Bafana score early in Abidjan?

Bafana Bafana take on Benin on Tuesday evening in a 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers at the Stade Felix-Houphouet-Boighny Stadium in Abidjan.

Hugo Broos’ side can take a huge step towards qualification for the World Cup finals next year if they can get three points against Benin.

Here, Phakaaathi takes a look at three things to look out for in the Ivory Coast.

WIll Mofokeng get a chance again?

Relebohile Mofokeng was Bafana Bafana’s best attacking player against Lesotho on Friday. Making his first start for his country at senior international level, the 20 year-old missed his fair share of opportunities. But the creative brilliance he has shown at Orlando Pirates was always close to the surface in Polokwane. And it was no real surprise when it was Mofokeng who gave Bafana the lead.

The question now is whether Hugo Broos keeps faith with the young star against Benin, or goes for more experience in Abidjan. The Belgian hinted that he won’t pick Mofokeng from the start. So he may decide to turn to Oswin Appollis, who has more experience in this Bafana set up and was a little unfortunate to be dropped to the bench for the Lesotho game.

Adams or Aubaas?

Bathusi Aubaas. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Jayden Adams did well for Bafana against Lesotho, also scoring his first senior international goal, but Broos may feel he needs more physical presence in the middle of the park against Benin.

In that case, it is likely Bathusi Aubaas will step into the fray.

It should be a seamless transition, with Aubaas, like Adams, a Sundowns teammate of Teboho Mokoena, and a more regular partner of ‘Tebza’ for Bafana too.

An early strike would silence any ‘home’ fervour

The Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan. Picture: Djaffar Ladjal/BackpagePix

Benin have the home ground advantage in this Fifa World Cup qualifier. Except that they don’t. The game is being played in the Ivory Coast, because Benin do not have a stadium that meets Confederation of African Football Regulations.

Still, there are likely to be more supporters of the West African nation in the ground than of Bafana. And there could still be a hostile atmosphere that greets Broos’ side.

If Bafana can strike early in Abidjan, it would likely put a pin in the noise, settle any nerves and put South Africa on the way to another vital three Group C points.