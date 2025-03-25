Partey and Kudus strike as leaders Ghana crush Madagascar

Ivory Coast scraped past Gambia 1-0.

Thomas Partey scored twice and fellow Premier League midfielder Mohammed Kudus once as Ghana outplayed Madagascar 3-0 on Monday in a top-of-the-table African 2026 World Cup qualifying group match.

Captain Jordan Ayew created all three goals to complete a successful night for Premier League players as Ghana built a five-point lead over second-placed Madagascar in Group I.

Adding to the joy in the Ghana camp was the fact that Mali, the top seeds in the group, surprisingly dropped two points in a 0-0 draw with the Central African Republic in Casablanca, Morocco.

Ghana give points clear

Ghana, seeking a fifth World Cup appearance, have 15 points, Madagascar 10, Mali and the Comoros nine each, the Central African Republic five and Chad none.

The final matchday six fixture in the section is scheduled for Tuesday when the Comorans host the Chadians, knowing a victory would close the gap behind Ghana to three points.

Arsenal midfielder Partey scored both goals with his head. He finished an Ayew free-kick on 11 minutes and a corner taken by the Leicester City veteran on 53 minutes.

West Ham United star Kudus completed the scoring on 58 minutes. He raced on to an Ayew pass and fired past Luxembourg-based goalkeeper Geordan Dupire.

Having crushed the Central African Republic 4-1 last week in their first match under coach and former France midfielder Corentin Martins, more was expected of Madagascar against Ghana.

But they never threatened the Black Stars defence in Moroccan coastal city Al Hoceima, where Madagascar hosted the match as they are among 21 African nations who lack FIFA-approved venues.

It was the fifth victory in six World Cup qualifiers for Ghana, who are seeking redemption for a disastrous 2025 Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

Laboured Ivory Coast

The four-time African champions finished last after drawing three matches and losing three in a group from which Angola and Sudan qualified.

While Ghana were cruising to victory, Cup of Nations title-holders Ivory Coast had to settle for a laboured 1-0 win over The Gambia in Abidjan.

Sebastien Haller, scorer of the winning goal in a 2-1 Cup of Nations final triumph over Nigeria, netted after 15 minutes to sink the Gambians.

Brighton winger Simon Adingra created the match-winner for the Ivorians, who qualified for three consecutive World Cup tournaments from 2006, but did not make it to the last two editions.

Ivory Coast top Group F with 16 points. Gabon have 15, Burundi seven, Kenya six, The Gambia four and Seychelles none.

Group H leaders Tunisia grabbed a late 2-0 win over 10-man Malawi in Rades thanks to a header from Seifeddine Jaziri on 86 minutes and an added-time penalty converted by Elias Achouri.

After conceding twice, Richard Mbulu missed a penalty for the Malawians, who had defended gallantly after Lloyd Aaron was red-carded on 65 minutes after being cautioned twice.

Second-placed Namibia drew 1-1 with Equatorial Guinea in South African city Polokwane. Peter Shalulile put the Namibians ahead on 51 minutes and Saul Coco levelled soon after.

Shakhtar Donetsk forward Lassina Traore scored twice as Burkina Faso won 2-1 in Guinea-Bissau and moved within two points of Group A leaders Egypt, who host Sierra Leone on Tuesday.

Egypt have been African champions a record seven times, but qualified for the World Cup only twice. The Mohamed Salah-led Pharaohs have 13 points, Burkina Faso 11 and Sierra Leone eight.

After scoring just once in five qualifiers in the same group, Ethiopia ran riot against Djibouti to win 6-1 with Bereket Desta and Abubeker Nassir scoring hat-tricks in El Jadida.