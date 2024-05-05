Three things we learned from Pirates’ win over Chippa

The Buccaneers are a late season Tour de Force.

Bienvenu Eva Nga played well for Chippa United against Orlando Pirates on Saturday, but was sent off late in the game. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates surged into the Nedbank Cup final on Saturday, beating Chippa United 3-1 to set themselves up with a chance to defend their title.

Pirates’ cup form under Jose Riveiro has been sensational – they also won this season and last season’s MTN8.

Here, Phakaaathi takes a look at three things we learned from Pirates’ victory over the Chilli Boyz.

Riveiro’s Pirates are a late season Tour de Force

Jose Riveiro seems to always get the best out of his team late in the season. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates were brilliant in the second half of the 2022/23 season, winning 12 of their last 15 DStv Premiership games of the season, to seal a place in the Caf Champions League, while also winning the Nedbank Cup, beating Kaizer Chiefs in the semifinals and Sekhukhune United in the final.

And it seems to be happening all over again in 2023/24, with the Buccaneers clicking into gear to mount a late attack on second place in the DStv Premiership, and sealing a place in another Nedbank Cup final with Saturday’s win over Chippa.

Pirates have won five of their last seven league games, and if they keep this up, they may just pip Stellenbosch into that Champions League spot for next season.

Riveiro seems to have found a way to get the best out if his side in the latter stages of the campaign – if only they could maintain that sort of consistency throughout the season, then Mamelodi Sundowns could find themselves in far more of a battle for the league title.

Kabelo Dlamini adds his own magic to Pirates’ brilliant attack

Kabelo Dlamini was named Man-of-the-Match against Chippa. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Kabelo Dlamini missed much of the first half of the campaign through injury, but has started to make his mark, helping to add even more spark to Pirates’ free-flowing attack.

With Relebohile Mofokeng continuing to delight, Tshegofatso Mabasa on fire in front of goal, and Patrick Maswanganyi also in sensational form, Dlamini stepped up against Chippa, curling in a brilliant free kick, and capitalising on some quick thinking from a throw in to double Pirates’ lead before half time.

With Monnapule Saleng and Evidence Makgopa on the bench, Pirates have an abundance of riches in attack, which should stand them in good stead in their push to qualify for the Champions League and to win another Nedbank Cup.

Chippa’s Eva Nga is a mercurial menace to defences

Bienvenu Eva Nga didn’t have the best of times in a season and a half at Orlando Pirates, scoring just one goal in under 20 appearances for the Buccaneers.

His best football in South Africa has come at Chippa United, however, the Cameroonian hitting double figures in the 2021/22 season with the Chilli Boyz.

He returned to the Eastern Cape in January, and already has four goals in all competitions for Chippa this season. On Saturday, Eva Nga was a constant problem for the Buccaneers back four, and sparked a second half resurgence in his side, crossing for Elmo Kambindu to tap in and halve the deficit.

The match didn’t end well for Evan Nga, who was sent off for dissent, a loss of temper that Chippa coach Kwanele Kopo blamed on Riveiro verbally abusing the Camroonian from the touchline.

Either way, Eva Nga should have controlled his emotions better, but he remains a talent, and a valuable asset for Chippa.