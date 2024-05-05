Dlamini hails Pirates ‘freedom’ after reaching Nedbank Cup final

'The coach is giving us a lot of confidence,' said the Pirates forward.

Two-goal hero Kabelo Dlamini praised Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro after helping the Buccaneers into another Nedbank Cup final, with a 3-1 win over Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

Dlamini struck twice in the first half to send Pirates on their way to victory over the Chilli Boyz.

“It was a tough first half of the season for me, I had a lot of injuries and I am happy I have bounced back … when it mattered most for the team. I am happy I am helping the team in the second round of the season,” Dlamini told SuperSport TV as he received the Man-of-the-Match award.

“The coach is giving us a lot of confidence, and the freedom to enjoy ourselves,” he added.

Dlamini now has three goals in this season’s Nedbank Cup, after also scoring against AmaZulu in the quarterfinals. The 27 year-old has five goals in all competitions to go with two assists, with all his goal contributions coming since the season resumed in 2024.

Pirates, indeed, have been rampant in attack this year, with 39 goals in 14 matches in all competitions. They have now scored 17 times in four matches in this season’s Nedbank Cup, as they look to win the trophy for a second successive season.

“KB is an excellent football player, he understands football very well,” Riveiro told SuperSport TV.

“Sometimes we don’t give him the flowers he deserves …. but his contribution in the last two seasons has been excellent, and he hasn’t touched his best …. yet, we are still going to see it.”