Ramovic hails ‘fantastic season’ as Galaxy eye MTN8 spot

'I am sure 90 percent of you guys thought we would be in the relegation (places),' said the Galaxy head coach.

TS Galaxy head coach Sead Ramovic believes his side have exceeded expectations this season, as they find themselves in a good position to qualify for next season’s MTN8 with four games left to play in the DStv Premiership.

Ramovic was speaking after his team had held Kaizer Chiefs to a 2-2 draw at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane – the Rockets are currently in fifth place on 39 points, five clear of eighth-placed Amakhosi and six clear of ninth-placed Polokwane City.

“I have to give credit to my players for a fantastic season until now,” said Ramovic.

“We sold seven key players before the season and I am sure 90 percent of you guys thought we would be in the relegation (places). I think we surprised many people, that is why I speak of a fantastic job from my staff, the players, from everyone involved in the club.

‘I am happy’

“To reach the final (Galaxy lost on penalties to Stellenbosch in the Carling Black Label Knockout final), to be in the top five … I think we were unlucky in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal (Galaxy lost 2-0 to Chippa), all in all we have imrpoved, and that speaks to my coaching staff. I am happy, there are four games to go, we need more points and we will do our best.”

Galaxy’s next game is at Cape Town City on Sunday, while they also have home games against Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, before finish their season with a trip to Polokwane City.