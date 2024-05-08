Local Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer

Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

8 May 2024

01:32 pm

Ramovic hails ‘fantastic season’ as Galaxy eye MTN8 spot

'I am sure 90 percent of you guys thought we would be in the relegation (places),' said the Galaxy head coach.

Sead Ramovic - TS Galaxy

Sead Ramovic believes his TS Galaxy side have exceeded expectations this season. Picture: Gallo Images

TS Galaxy head coach Sead Ramovic believes his side have exceeded expectations this season, as they find themselves in a good position to qualify for next season’s MTN8 with four games left to play in the DStv Premiership.

Ramovic was speaking after his team had held Kaizer Chiefs to a 2-2 draw at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane – the Rockets are currently in fifth place on 39 points, five clear of eighth-placed Amakhosi and six clear of ninth-placed Polokwane City.

“I have to give credit to my players for a fantastic season until now,” said Ramovic.

“We sold seven key players before the season and I am sure 90 percent of you guys thought we would be in the relegation (places). I think we surprised many people, that is why I speak of a fantastic job from my staff, the players, from everyone involved in the club.

‘I am happy’

“To reach the final (Galaxy lost on penalties to Stellenbosch in the Carling Black Label Knockout final), to be in the top five … I think we were unlucky in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinal (Galaxy lost 2-0 to Chippa), all in all we have imrpoved, and that speaks to my coaching staff. I am happy, there are four games to go, we need more points and we will do our best.”

Galaxy’s next game is at Cape Town City on Sunday, while they also have home games against Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, before finish their season with a trip to Polokwane City.

Read more on these topics

Carling Black Label Cup DStv Premiership Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) MTN8 Nedbank Cup TS Galaxy F.C.

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Elections ‘35% failure rate is not small’: Labour Party disputes IEC claims that system worked perfectly
Politics MK party says expelled founder Jabulani Khumalo was living like a millionaire
Business Sinking ships: The deepening financial woes of SA’s SOEs
Motoring Binder: Sleeping at home and racing at Kyalami will be ‘sick’
Crime ‘Unharmed but shaken’ – ActionSA leaders Funzi Ngobeni, Hluphi Gafane survive hijacking ordeal

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES