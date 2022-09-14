Pirates midfielder not ready for Bafana Bafana call-up

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Looking at how Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has been giving performing players a chance in the squad, a player like Orlando Pirates midfielder Miguel Timm is one of the players that has raised his hand for a call-up, but the 30-year-old feels he is not ready for it.

ALSO READ: Eymael favourite to land Chippa United job

Timm has been exceptional in the Pirates team after just a few months having joined the Buccaneers from Marumo Gallants ahead of the 2022/23 DStv Premiership season.



Broos is set to announce his squad for the international friendly games against Sierra Leone and Botswana on Thursday.

For Timm, however, it is all about getting things right at the Buccaneers and once he is settled, then he says he will start to think about making it to the senior national team.

“Not yet, I don’t think I have reached my best yet, it’s a transition and it takes time. I am also trying to be patient with myself. It is a feeling and when I feel that the time is right to think about Bafana I will, but at this moment in time I just want to continue improving with Pirates,” said the Pirates midfielder.

Looking at his age, Timm might never get another to represent his country at senior level with the team filled with a lot of young players in the central midfield role.

In the last couple of games for Bafana, Broos has called players like Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Yusuf Maart (27), Portugal-based Sphephelo Sithole of Belenenses SAD (23), AmaZulu FC player Ethan Brooks (21), and Goodman Mosele (22) of Pirates for that role.