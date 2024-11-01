Tinkler says City’s Domingo needs to love football again

'I think we are seeing that with the support he is getting from me and his teammates,' said the Cape Town City head coach.

Cape Town City’s Haashim Domingo could well get a chance to score his first goal of the season against Richards Bay on Saturday. Picture: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

Eric Tinkler believes that Cape Town City forward Haashin Domingo needs to rediscover his love for the game, if he is to get back to his best.

ALSO READ: Sekhukhune break silence on Shaune Mogaila

Domingo started his playing career in Portugal before moving to Bidvest Wits in 2018. After shining for the Students, he sealed a move to Mamelodi Sundowns, with whom he won three Betway Premiership titles.

Domingo’s Moroccan disaster

Last season, however, a move to Raja Casablanca in Morocco proved disastrous. Domingo got very little game time under former Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer, and had to take the club to Fifa over unpaid wages.

The 29 year-old has now moved back to his hometown to play for City. And while he does have a couple of assists, against Royal AM in the Carling Knockout and SuperSport United in the Premiership, Domingo is yet to score in nine appearances.

Then again, Domingo has never been a prolific goalscorer, netting just six times in over 50 appearances for Wits, and five times in over 50 appearances for Sundowns.

City’s Tinkler – Keep believing

“I think it is important to continue believing in him,” said Cape Town City head coach Eric Tinkler this week, when asked what could be done to help Domingo.

“An example is Marc Van Heerden (the former City full back). When we signed him, he had lost a lot of belief. Within two or three months he came and said ‘coach, you have given me my love of football back’.

“Maybe that is what is lacking (with Haashim), a love of football.

“We see improvements day on day. He knows his weakness is finishing. We know what he is capable of, getting out of small tight spaces and playing a killer pass. But can he also score?

“Any player who wants to make it at the highest level as an attacker, it is not only about assists, it is also about goals.

ALSO READ: Komphela encouraged by Shalulile form

“But he (also) needs to learn to love the game again, and I think we are seeing that with the support he is getting from me and his teammates.”

Domingo’s next chance with City could well come today, when they take on Richards Bay in the Carling Knockout quarterfinals at the King Zwelithini Stadium. Kick off is 3pm.