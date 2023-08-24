‘Don’t look at the end product yet’, Ntseki urges Chiefs fans

"We are a new technical team... And we have played six new players in the few games we have played,” says Ntseki.

Molefi Ntseki the coach of Kaizer Chiefs during the media open day at Kaizer Chiefs Village on Thursday. (Photo: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images)

Kaizer Chiefs coach, Molefi Ntseki, is calling for a bit of leniency from the club fans, reminding them that the team is still in the early stages of building a potentially unbeatable side.

Ntseki recently found himself needing police escorts to leave the field at Mbombela Stadium after his team suffered a 1-0 defeat against TS Galaxy.

Frustrated supporters expressed their displeasure by throwing objects and voicing their dissatisfaction, demanding changes in the technical team.

However, speaking to the media since the incident, Ntseki emphasised that the issue at hand is that they are expecting the final product too soon.

“Firstly, we are in a process. Yet we are very quick to look at the end product,” Ntseki shared at Naturena on Thursday.

“But a process has its period and time frames. And when you look at what has been happening with the team since the start of the season, we are being tested.

“We are a new technical team, under my leadership that is. And we have played six new players in the few games we have played.”



Chiefs were regaining momentum

Ntseki explained that he had anticipated his team to continue the momentum from their 1-0 MTN8 victory against Cape Town City.

“Our confidence, belief, and tactical cohesion were building up some momentum. And after winning against City the mood was good.



“We went to TS Galaxy picking on the same mood, hoping that we had settled in. We thought we’d go there and play good football.

“And if you look at the game itself, we started well and had good patterns of play and created a few chances which we missed.

“And when you miss chances and when that happens, the confidence gets a knock and you end up doubting your abilities.



“That’s what happened. In the second half we didn’t deal with critical phases of the game and conceded early.”

Ntseki also admitted that this wasn’t his first encounter with disgruntled supporters and expressed gratitude for the support from the management.

He emphasised the need for patience and understanding as they navigate this phase of team building.