Pirates must finish the job in Orlando, says Riveiro

Pirates host the Comoros side in the return leg of the first preliminary round of the Caf Champions League at the Orlando Stadium on Friday.

Jose Riveiro is eager to see Orlando Pirates wrap up their tie against Djabal FC.



The Buccaneers are heading into this clash with a 1-0 advantage from the first leg last week.

A late goal by striker Zakhele Lepasa put the Buccaneers one foot into the next round of the competition, but it wasn’t easy as Djabal gave them a tough time.

Riveiro, who is in his debut season coaching in the continental football, says he is trying to learn as much as he can about demands of playing in the Caf competition and want his charges to do well.

“It is my first continental football learning experience. I’m adapting to travelling, the tight schedule. I’m learning a lot in order to help my players to do well in this competition. We took the lead last week but we must finish up in Orlando,” said the Pirates mentor.

Riveiro is happy to have had more time to prepare his team for the game this week.

“It was more about travelling (the past week) and settling at the venue where we had to play the first leg. We had a bit of more time to prepare this week. So far so good, happy to be back in our training ground to prepare for this important game,” he added.

“We are looking forward to playing at home in an attractive competition like the Caf Champions League, our first game at home and hopefully we will offer a good performance one more time.”

Whoever wins this tie between Bucs and Djabal will meet the winner between Botswana’s Jwaneng Galaxy and Vipers FC from Uganda in the next round.