TUKS to face Sundowns in Nedbank Cup quarterfinals

'There is no pressure on the boys it is more to go out there and enjoy it,' TUKS coach Tlisane Motaung told SuperSport TV.

University of Pretoria head coach Tlisane Motaung faces the ultimate test of Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

The University of Pretoria (TUKS), the last remaining lower division side in the Nedbank Cup, have been rewarded with a home quarterfinal Tshwane derby against the might of Mamelodi Sundowns, after the draw was conducted in Randburg on Monday.

TUKS are chasing promotion back to the DStv Premiership this season, and took down Moroka Swallows in the last 16, while Mamelodi Sundowns needed two late Thembinkosi Lorch goals beat Maritzburg United in their last 16 tie on Sunday.

It will be a tough task for TUKS to take down the DStv Premiership leaders, a side they have never beaten in eight previous attempts in the Premier Soccer League era.

“It is a difficult encounter against one of the best teams on the continent …. there is no pressure on the boys it is more to go out there and enjoy it,” TUKS coach Tlisane Motaung told SuperSport TV.

Sundowns head coach Rulani Mokwena said he was “happy” with the draw because of the short distance to travel.

“I had an opportunity to watch their game against Swallows … they are very competitive,’ Mokwena told SuperSport TV

“We saw how difficult it was to play against Maritzburg.”

A Spanish affair

Defending champions Orlando Pirates have been handed a trip to Durban to take on AmaZulu in the quarterfinals, in a meeting that fatures two Spanish coaches, in Usuthu’s Pablo Franco Martin and the Buccaneers’ Jose Riveiro.

The other games see Carling Black Label Knockout winners Stellenbosch host SuperSport United, while TS Galaxy, winners of the Nedbank Cup in 2019, will welcome Chippa United.

Nedbank Cup quarterfinal draw

Stellenbosch FC v SuperSport United

TS Galaxy v Chippa United

University of Pretoria v Mamelodi Sundowns

AmaZulu v Orlando Pirates