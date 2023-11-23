Tinkler expecting difficult tie against Arrows despite City good run

"Even though we have beaten them in the past seasons, the games were extremely tough," said the City coach.

Cape Town City might have enjoyed a good run in the DStv Premiership just before the Fifa break, but coming up against Golden Arrows will not be an easy task, says coach Eric Tinkler ahead of their tie at Mpumalanga Stadium on Sunday.

Tinkler’s charges are on a five-game winning run in the league, but they did lose to Arrows in the Carling Black Label Knockout clash last month. Going down 3-1 to Abafana Bes’thende at the same venue.

“Obviously we coming up against a team that has always been difficult for us. Even though we have beaten them in the past seasons, the games were extremely tough, and not easy. We recently lost to them in the Carling Knockout. But we come at the back of five wins (in the league), so we need to go into this game with a lot of belief. Lots of confidence, lot of morale, but, at the same time don’t show any complacency,” Tinkler.

“They are going through a period of four losses, so, their confidence and morale is not where ours should be. We need to play to our advantage, put on a good performance, and ultimately ensure that we come back with maximum points. But as I said before, it will not be an easy game.”

Tinkler added that he is happy to have all his players available for the clash.

“We are fortunate that we have everybody available. Juan Zapata is back, fully fit, so he is up for selection. Katlego Mokhuoane is back fit and he is also up for selection. Everybody is raring to go, the mood and ambiance and everything at the club has been exceptionally well in the last two weeks. But obviously, we would have preferred not to have a break in order to achieve our objectives.”



Victory against Arrows will see City topple Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the DStv Premiership standings, while a win for Abafana Bes’thende will see them closing the gap on the Brazilians to just one point.