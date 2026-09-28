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Venue for MTN8 final revealed

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By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

1 minute read

28 September 2026

09:43 pm

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The highly anticipated final between Pirates and Sundowns will take place on Saturday, 10 October 2026.

Venue for MTN8 final revealed

The MTN8 trophy Photo: Alche Greeff/BackpagePix

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The 2026 MTN8 final between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns will be hosted at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

The announcement was made live on SuperSport on Monday evening.

It is the sixth time in seven years that it has been staged at the 2010 FIFA World Cup venue. The odd year out was 2025, when Pirates defeated Stellenbosch FC 3-0 at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit.

The highly anticipated final between Pirates and Sundowns will take place on Saturday, 10 October 2026 (kick-off is at 6 pm).

The Buccaneers will be aiming to secure their fifth consecutive MTN8 title, while the Brazilians are looking to win the trophy for the first time since 2021.

Tickets for the MTN8 final will be available from this coming Friday. They will cost R150.

Read more on these topics

Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) MTN8 Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers)
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