Veteran Banyana defender signs new contract in Spain

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Noko Matlou says she was happy to see the SD Eibar management and players happy after she signed a contract extension with the club.

The 37-year-old Banyana Banyana defender got her contract with the Spanish team extended after a successful season with the club. Matlou helped the Basque country club to promotion to the Spanish Primera Division Femenina this past season.

Eibar were relegated last campaign, but they have now managed to bounce back to the top-tier of women’s football just after a season.

Matlou and her teammates won promotion two weeks ago. The Limpopo born says she is looking forward to next season, especially with her stay at the club having been extended.

“To see Eibar players and managers so excited after extending my contract just melted my heart and I don’t know what to say but I’m looking forward to the 2023/2024 season,” said the defender on her Twitter account.

The centre-back signed for Eibar back in 2021, her first overseas contract since her football career started. The former Caf Women’s Footballer of Year was 35-years old when she made her way to the European country.

She played alongside Banyana teammates Thembi Kgatlana at the Spanish club, but the striker has since gone back to the US, where she plays for Racing Louisville.

Matlou’s contract extension at Eibar will certainly make Banyana coach Desiree Ellis happy to see her experienced player still playing at one of the top women’s leagues in the world.

This is especially since the South African senior national women’s team will be heading to the Fifa Women’s World Cup to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand in July.

The defender remains part of the Banyana squad and he is currently the most experienced player at the national team having started playing for the national team in 2006.

Having played for the country for 17 years now, Matlou won her first Caf Women’s Africa Cup of Nations for the first time last year in Morocco, beating the hosts 2-1 to be crowned the African champions.

Banyana will no doubt be the team in the spotlight going to the global tournament after their achievement in the continent and Matlou and teammates will have to ensure they are up for the huge challenge.