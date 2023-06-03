Safa confirm Banyana last friendly match before World Cup

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

With less than 50 days remaining until the start of the Fifa Women’s World Cup, Banyana Banyana will play their last friendly match against Costa Rica before the start of the tournament.

ALSO READ: Young Africans triumph ‘will be difficult but not impossible’

The South African Football Association (Safa) made the announcement on Friday.

The international friendly match between Banyana and Costa-Rica will be played on 15 July at Nga Puna Wai Sport Complex in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is happy to be playing against the Central American side, who will also compete at the World Cup.

“I am really excited to be playing against Costa Rica. This will be our last match before the World Cup starts. They qualified through a tough campaign in the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) World Cup qualifiers,” said Ellis, who recently launched her own book named ‘Magic’ recently.

“So another World Cup-bound team, we’re really looking forward to the match and to be able to just finally, you know, cross our t’s and dot our i’s just before the World Cup starts.”



ALSO READ: Erasmus says young Pirates striker Ratomo needs to be protected

Meanwhile, Safa CEO Lydia Monyepao says the friendly match will help Banyana to be ready for the start of the competition.

“The friendly match against Costa Rica is crucial in our preparations for this Fifa Women’s World Cup. We are aiming higher in this tournament, and the rehearsal against Costa Rica will give us an idea on one of our group opponents, Argentina,” said the newly elected Safa CEO.

The Fifa Women’s World Cup will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand from 20 July – 20 August 2023.

Banyana have drawn in Group G at the tournament alongside Sweden, Italy and Argentina.

This is the second time Banyana have qualified for the biggest soccer tournament in the world. Ellis’ charges made their first appearance at the global stage back in 2019 with the competition held in France.