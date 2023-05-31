Chiefs youngster faces uncertain future after Swallows loan

By Mgosi Squad

Kaizer Chiefs striker Lebohang Lesako will remain at Swallows FC for another season, a source at Amakhosi has revealed.

ALSO READ: Mokoena, Saleng the big winners at PSL Awards

Lesako, who was promoted to the senior team few seasons ago, was touted to be a future star for Chiefs. But the young striker failed to command a regular place at the club and was loaned to Swallows.



But, he did not impress at the Birds either as he made only two appearances for Swallows last campaign.

“Things are not going well for Lesako, it’s really bad for his career because there was a lot expected. He is a very talented boy, we saw him in the reserve team doing good things. But, he is just not living up to expectations. We all thought that he was going to shine at Swallows, but again, he has not. And the thing is that it is not like he is a bad player, no. He is very talented, he has the gift,” said the source.

“I think it’s the matter of knowing that people expect you to do well and that puts you under pressure. So, he always wants to prove himself, but that only leads him to not performing well.”

The 23-year-old Lesako is not on his first loan spell since being promoted to the first team. He was sent to play at National First Division (NFD) side Uthongathi FC in

ALSO READ: Agent opens up about Manqoba Mngqithi’s potential suitors

He did very well at the KwaZulu-Natal outfit, hence Swallows acquired his services.