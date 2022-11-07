WATCH: AmaZulu bosses trolled on Twitter for MTN8 victory song

Sibongiseni Gumbi

AmaZulu FC president Sandile Zungu and general manager Manzini Zungu were so confident of their team lifting the MTN8 cup that they composed a victory song.

But Orlando Pirates spoiled the pre-planned party when they beat AmaZulu 1-0 at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday to be crowned champions.

The video of their song is trending on social media as they are being trolled after Usuthu failed to lift the cup.

With the President my brother ⁦@mfanawasemlazi⁩ Konakela eMoses Mabhida Konakele AmaZulu FC rewriting their story MTN8 Wafa Wafa

The Cup is staying in Kzn(Khezetheni) ????????



Kodela uMakhasana oyobebuka!

⁦@AmaZuluFootball⁩ pic.twitter.com/yR6WpXc00O— Manzini Zungu (@ManziniZungu_) November 4, 2022

Meanwhile, AmaZulu had also had to deny any relation to a poster that was trending on Friday afternoon calling on their supporters to join the club in a trophy parade on Saturday night.

On the poster, it said the trophy parade would be help at a music festival that was running parallel to the game at Kings Park Stadium, just across the road from Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Phakaaathi understands however that the poster was done by popular Maskandi musician and Usuthu ambassador Khuzani Mpungose as a way of showing his confidence on the team.

He was however not the only one who was confident that AmaZulu would upset Pirates in the final and get to celebrate their first trophy in 30 years.