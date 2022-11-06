Riveiro brimming with pride after Pirates success in MTN8

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Even though Jose Riveiro kept calm following Orlando Pirates’ triumph in the MTN8, happiness was written all over his face as he led the Buccameers to their first silverware in two years, just five months after taking over as head coach.

Pirates were crowned the Wafa-Wafa champions after edging AmaZulu FC 1-0, courtesy of Monnapule Saleng’s strike at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night, with the club having last won a trophy two years ago when they lifted the very same title under the guidance Jose Zinnbauer.

Riveiro, who has brought back the ‘Happy Days’, and he admits that they had a really tough time coming against Usuthu, especially with his side having to make a forced change under five minutes of the game after an injury to Nkosinathi Sibisi, who collided with AmaZulu striker Gabadinho Mhango.

“It’s obviously pure happiness,” said Riveiro on his post-match feelings.

” it was a difficult game. The way we started the game was really tough having to change Sibisi after the first minute of the game,” said the Spanish national.

“But the way the team reacted after that, we didn’t lose focus, we didn’t need to change anything about the plan because the guys were really prepared to execute what we are trying to do, that is maybe the strength of this team.”

Riveiro also praised Bucs’ players for being mentally strong and for having the will to improve every time things don’t go their way, especially after losing the Soweto derby to Kaizer Chiefs in a DStv Premiership encounter.

“They (players) are very united and we don’t hesitate when we don’t get a result that we want, like one week ago. We showed today (Saturday) that we are mentally strong, we are improving and fighting for possibilities.”