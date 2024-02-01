WATCH: Injured Bafana striker Mothiba always knew Bafana would beat Morocco!

'I wasn't stressed yesterday, I was calm, zen,' said Mothiba.

Lebo Mothiba says he always knew Bafana would beat Morocco. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Support for Bafana Bafana since their stunning win over Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations has been coming from all over the globe.

In Strasbourg, France on Wednesday, injured Bafana striker Lebo Mothiba gave an interview to the club’s media team, where he talked about his team’s amazing 2-0 win over the Atlas Lions in the Last 16 the night before.

“Extraordinary, extraordinary!” says Mothiba when asked if he had a good night watching Bafana win.

“I slept so well, but then I knew, I knew (Bafana would win)!

“Since yesterday morning I’ve been telling everyone about the game against Morocco …. I wasn’t stressed yesterday, I was calm, zen.”

‘They seemed like they wanted to cry’

Mothiba was also asked about his Moroccan teammates at Strasbourg, Alaa Bellaarouch and Walid Hasbi.

“I saw them this morning and they were a bit disappointed, they seemed like they wanted to cry,” joked Mothiba.

“I left them alone because they are like little brothers (to me)”

Mothiba is also seen walking on crutches in the video. The 28 year old had to have surgery after fracturing the patella on his left knee, and will be out for several months.

It is the latest in a long line of injuries for the South African striker but it in no way seems to have dampened his spirits. No doubt Mothiba will also be cheering Bafana on when they face Cape Verde in the AFCON quarterfinals on Saturday.