1 Feb 2024

04:39 pm

Bafana’s Monare – beating Morocco was an out-of-body experience

'I had to sit down until I felt it happening, in the real world,' said Monare.

Thabang Monare - Bafana Bafana

Thabang Monare belives Bafana must match and beat Cape Verde’s work ethic if they are to reach the AFCON semifinals. Picture: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates midfielder Thabang Monare says beating Morocco was ‘like a dream,’ but it has been back to the grind quickly for South Africa as they prepare for Saturday’s Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal against Cape Verde.

Hugo Broos’ side arrived in Yamoussoukro on Thursday to start final preparations for the clash with the Blue Sharks, with Bafana hoping to reach the AFCON semifinals for the first time in over 20 years.

In the aftermath of the victory over the Atlas Lions, Monare, who was a late substitute against Morocco, went onto the pitch at the Stade Laurent Pokou Stadium in San Pedro, and dropped to the turf.

“Everything starts to sink in,” Monare told Safa Media of the win over the number one team in Africa.

“Everything comes at once and you understand the reality of where you are and what is going on and the team you just defeated. It felt like a dream at that moment, it was an out-of-body experience, I had to sit down until I felt it happening, in the real world.”

Undefeated Sharks

Cape Verde are undefeated in this tournament so far, winning a group containing Ghana and Egypt to make it into the last 16 and then taking down Mauritania in a hard-fought last-16 match on Monday.

“They are a very tough team,” warned Monare.

“The more we progress the harder it gets. We have watched their games and they are a teamwillingto work very hard. We also have to be on our A game, we are really going to have to work hard, not just to match them (for workrate) to beat them (for workrate).”

