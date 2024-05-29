WATCH: Khumalo slams Chiefs players of lacking personality

“There is no way you can face your opponents if they don’t feel you. That’s a loss on its own," says Khumalo.

Following Kaizer Chiefs’ worst-ever finish in the DStv Premiership this past weekend, Amakhosi legend Doctor Khumalo has slammed the club players for lacking personality.



ALSO READ: Chiefs ‘target’ Pitso to leave Abha after relegation

After suffering a shock 2-0 loss to the already relegated Cape Town Spurs on Saturday, Chiefs finished the season in 10th place.

This meant that Amakhosi will miss out on participating in the MTN8 competition for the first time since 2019 when they finished in ninth place.

“Why I choose personality, it’s because personality determines if you’re a winner,” said Khumalo in an interview on SABC Sport’s Soccer Zone.



Watch Khumalo’s video below:

“Why I choose personality, it’s because at Kaizer Chiefs when you look at the Chairman [Kaizer Motaung] his personality speaks volume. How the club is run. The personality of how the club is run.



“A coach that comes, can’t be a twinsaver. Kaizer Chiefs has always maintained a coach that has arrogance. The players need to understand that this is Kaizer Chiefs that has supporters that are used to a culture of trophies,” added Khumalo.

“When I signed, I signed when there were 12-14 top players, and I was made to be part of that. They marshaled me to join, but they were building a personality.

“There is no way you can face your opponents if they don’t feel you. That’s a loss on its own. When the opponents look at the bench, they don’t feel it.

“I’m not taking away anything from anybody that’s there now, but Kaizer Chiefs is a team of personality,” continued the Chiefs legend.

Khumalo also insinuated that the Chiefs jersey could be a bit heavy for some players hence they struggle at the club even though they did well at their previous clubs before joining Amakhosi.



ALSO READ: Chiefs coach Johnson – ‘I am not God’

“Decision-making, it’s very key. Player acquisition, it’s very key. We don’t just pay because he’s done that at that club. It has been proven before that a player can play well at Stellies, but that doesn’t mean he can play well at Chiefs.

“It needs guidance in terms of how we get the personality, not the players! Chiefs need a player with a personality. Someone who will deal with pressure of the jersey and pressure of the stadium because wherever they lay their head, that’s their home.”