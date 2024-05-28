Chiefs ‘target’ Pitso to leave Abha after relegation

Could Pitso Mosimane be the next coach of Kaizer Chiefs? Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Former Mamelodi Sundowns, Bafana Bafana and Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane has admitted he is leaving Al Abha FC after the his side were relegated from the Saudi Pro League following a 2-1 loss to bottom side Al Ahzem on Monday.

“I took a risk. I knew it was a difficult task, but I had hope when we got out of the danger zone three times,” Mosimane told reporters after the match.

“Everything must be accepted, and my contract with the club expires today.”

Where to next?

It remains to be seen whether Mosimane now returns to South Africa or stays in the Gulf region, where he has coached ever since leaving Ahly in 2022.

The well-travelled coach has been reported to be on the wish-list of Kaizer Chiefs, who are set to appoint a new head coach ahead of next season.

Mosimane first joined Saudi side Al Ahli Jeddah, and departed at the end of one season, even though he got the side promotion to the Saudi Pro League.

He then had a brief spell at Al Wahda before signing a four month contract with Al Abha. ‘Jingles’ got his struggling side in a position where a win over Al Azhem on the final day of the season would have kept them in the Saudi Pro League. But unfortunately for Mosimane and his side, they lost the match.

“Even though we scored first, we were not able to win, and we got a penalty kick and missed it,” Mosimane added.