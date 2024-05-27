Chiefs coach Johnson – ‘I am not God’

Whether that '(injuries( affected our rhythm... only God can tell us that. I am not God," said the Chiefs head coach.



Kaizer Chiefs interim head coach Cavin Johnson says that “only God” can know whether injuries and suspensions affected Kaizer Chiefs’ dismal finish to the 2022/23 DStv Premiership season.



Ultimately, however, it is Amakhosi management who will decide in what role Johnson will be at Chiefs next season, if at all.



Johnson was unable to turn Chiefs’ fortunes around this season, despite a promising start after taking over when Molefi Ntseki was sacked in October.



The wheels truly fell off in 2024, with Amakhosi winning just two matches in all competitions. Defeat to already-relegated Cape Town Spurs on Saturday dropped Chiefs into tenth in the league, meaning they miss out on a place in next season’s MTN8.



This was Chiefs’ worst even league position in the Premier Soccer League era – they had previously finished ninth on three occasions.



Johnson has confirmed he will submit a review of the season to Chiefs management, but it is highly unlikely he wil be offered a place on the bench next season, though the club could move him back to the position they originally appointed him to, as head of the Chiefs Academy.

Suspensions and injuries



“I don’t think so,” Johnson told reporters after the Spurs defeat, on whether the injuries and suspension suffered by his team had affected their performance.



Chiefs had particular problems in central defence, with Edmilson Dove getting multiple suspensions and Given Msimango also serving a ban after being sent off against Mamelodi Sundowns, while they have also had their share of injuries.



“When you play for Chiefs, whether you have 18 players, or 35, they should all have the qualities. They should know what this badge and institution is all about.



“We have had a lot of injuries this season,” added Johnson.



“Whether that affected our rhythm… only God can tell us that. I am not God.”



Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung has already indicated that Johnson will not be in charge at Naturena next season, and that there will be a complete revamp of the Amakhosi coaching team.



Sundowns assistant coach Manqoba Mngqithi, former Sundowns and Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane, and Petro de Luanda coach Alexandre Santos are all names that have been connected to the head coach role at Chiefs.



Amakhosi, however, have yet to make any official announcement.