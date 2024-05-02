WATCH: Percy Tau finds the net in Al Ahly win

Percy Tau scored his fifth league goal of the season for Al Ahly on Wednesday. Picture: Weam MostafaBackpagePix

Percy Tau grabbed his fifth league goal of the season for Al Ahly on Wednesday night, and his first since October, as they won 2-1 at Ismaily in the Egyptian Premier League.

The Lion of Judah’s snapshot from outside the box took a massive deflection and flew past Ismaily goalkeeper Ahmed Adel to put Ahly 1-0 up in the 33rd minute.

Percy Tau found the net as Al Ahly beat Ismaily 2-1 in the Egyptian PL this evening.



The Red Devils are 11th, 14 points behind leaders Pyramids with five games in hand.



pic.twitter.com/Ds5zLvfmez May 1, 2024

Tau has five goals in just six Premier League appearances for Ahly this season, with the Red Devils playing catch up domestically because of their participation in the Caf African Football League and the Caf Champions League, where they will play Esperance in the final.

Al Ahly are currently 11th in the Egyptian Premier League, but have at least five games in hand on all the sides above them, including current leaders Pyramids FC, who they trail by 14 points.

A menace to Ismaily

Tau has seven goals in 26 matches in all competitions for Ahly this season, having also scored in the Champions League and the Fifa Club World Cup.

This was his first top flight appearance for Ahly since November – he spent some time out of the side with a leg injury.

It was also the 29 year-old’s third goal against Ismaily this season, having netted twice at home to the same opponent in the Egyptian Premier League in October.