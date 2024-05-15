Zamalek legend urges club to sign Bafana star Percy Tau

The Red Devils are said to be also keen to extend Tau's stay.

Zamalek legend Ahmed Hossam Mido has urged his former club to fight to sign Percy Tau.



The Bafana Bafana star’s contract with Al-Ahly is set to expire at the end of the 2024/25 Egyptian Premier League season, but it has been revealed that the Red Devils are keen to extend his stay.

“Zamalek has done well in the transfer period by signing quality midfielders, especially Nasser Maher, who plays with passion. In my opinion, he is a very important player,” said Mido as quoted by Kingfut.

“If there are more signings in the summer, Zamalek will return to its natural strength and compete for all the trophies.

“I urge the Zamalek fans to be patient with the club’s board because change takes time, and the club is on the right track in all sports.

“I hope Percy Tau joins Zamalek. The Zamalek board should fight to sign him because his contract with Al-Ahly is nearing its end,” added Mido.

With reports coming out of Egypt suggesting that Al-Ahly are prepared to let go of Tau for the right price, Mido could well get his of seeing the Bafana Bafana star in Zamalek colours.



Mido also revealed his wish for Zamalek to also sign Pyramids FC’s Ramadan Sobhi.

“Ramadan Sobhi is a young player but hasn’t developed as expected in the past two years. However, Zamalek can give him a lifeline. The club’s fans are great, they can revive anyone from the freezer, but we must respect Pyramids because they still own the player’s contract,” commented the Egyptian legend.