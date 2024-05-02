Pirates deserve to play in Champions League, says Mabasa

"This is a big team and this team deserves to play and compete in the Caf Champions League each and every season," says Mabasa.

Tshegofatso Mabasa (right) wheels away in celebration after scoring against Cape Town City on Wednesday. (Picture: Backpagepix)

Tshegofatso Mabasa believes that a ‘big’ team like Orlando Pirates deserves to play and compete in the Caf Champions League each and every season.



OPINION – Pirates’ Mabasa is staking his Bafana claim

Pirates, who beat Cape Town City 2-0 on Wednesday, are currently third in the DStv Premiership standings.

They are three points behind second-placed Stellenbosch FC, who hammered Golden Arrows 3-0 on the same day, with four games left before the end of the season.

South Africa are allocated two places in the Caf Champions League and one slot has already been filled by runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, so the second slot is up for grabs and the race for it is between the Buccaneers and Stellies.

“This is a big team and this team deserves to play and compete in the Caf Champions League each and every season and that’s exactly what we’re aiming for,” said Mabasa, who scored a brace in Wednesday’s victory over City.

“I believe we can achieve that. We’ll continue to do the business and collect three points wherever we can.”

Mabasa ‘critical’ on chances he misses

Mabasa missed a couple of chances during the win over City and the striker was not happy with his finishing in that match even though he managed to score a brace.

“I’m a striker. I’m critical on the chances I miss, so if I get to have at least five shots on goal in a game, I want three of them to go into the back of the net. That’s me, that’s who I am and I’ll continue to work on it in order to achieve those numbers I’ve set for myself,” said Mabasa.



ALSO READ: Riveiro says he is a ‘lucky coach’ after Pirates victory over City

Meanwhile, Pirates will be looking to make it six wins in six games in all competitions when they face Chippa United in a Nedbank Cup semi-final clash at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday.