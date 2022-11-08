Mabena lands short-term deal with Orlando Pirates

Mgosi Squad

After weeks of training with Orlando Pirates, striker Ndumiso Mabena is said to have been offered a short-term contract and the club will be making an announcement in due course, an insider at the Buccaneers has revealed.



Mabena has been training with Pirates since parting ways with Royal AM.



The striker’s signing sees him making his return to the Buccaneers just like Kermit Erasmus, and his signing is said to have been advocated by the Bucs technical team, who have been impressed with his commitment at the club.



Initially, as this website reported, some of the Pirates management were reluctant to sign 35-year-old Mabena, and younger players should be prioritised. But, the striker’s willingness and hunger at training is believed to be the main reason behind his signing.