Broos praises Pirates pair as he names final Bafana squad

Hugo Broos described Orlando Pirates midfielder Miguel Timm as a “leader” in selecting him for the first time in a Bafana Bafana squad for this month’s friendlies against Mozambique and Angola.

Bafana will play Mozambique on November 17, and Angola on November 20, with both games to be played at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit.

Timm’s call-up comes right off the back of his Man-of-the-Match performance in the MTN8 final for the Buccaneers, as they beat AmaZulu 1-0 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Timm has been a standout player for Pirates all season, with the 30 year-old now set for a chance to claim his place in the Bafana midfield.

“He (Timm) deserves it, he is also a leader on the field so he gets his chance,” said Broos, on the announcement of his final 23-man squad on Tuesday.

“His biggest quality is that he is a player who stays in his position. We have looked for several months for a player like this. He is a defensive midfielder, who is always there when his team loses the ball. He always recovers so many balls in front of his defence, and he also has a good passing range.”

Monnapule Saleng, who scored the winner in the MTN8 final and has been in scintillating form for the Buccaneers, also earned a place in the final squad.

“What he did in the last month was amazing,” said Broos.

“He has been very strong on the right side of attack and he scores goals.

“We know Saleng from last year, playing with the Olympic team (in Tokyo), but then we didn’t see him any more. Now he is back again and we are seeing his qualities, he is fast and he can eliminate his man on the wing, and can score. We have to given him a chance and see what he can do at that (international) level.”

Bafana squad:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Veli Mothwa, Melusi Buthelezi

Defenders: Sydney Mobbie, Thibang Phete, Siyanda Xulu, Siyanda Msani, Rushine De Reuck, Thapelo Morena, Aubrey modiba, Grant Kekana

Midfielders: Miguel Timm, Njabulo Blom, Teboho Mokoena, Luke Le Roux, Monnapule Saleng

Strikers: Khanyisa Mayo, Lyle Foster, Mihali Mayambela, Fagrie Lakay, Themba Zwane, Zakhele Lepasa, Kgaogelo Sekgota