Johnson – Chiefs players fought in dressing room after Chippa loss

'My players in the dressing room are arguing with each other because these are the things we know we should do better,' said the Chiefs head coach.

Cavin Johnson says his Kaizer Chiefs players were fighting in the dressing room after the loss to Richards Bay. Picture: Backpagepix

Cavin Johnson said Kaizer Chiefs’ players were arguing with each other in the dressing room after Amakhosi again wasted several opportunities is their 1-0 DStv Premiership loss to Richards Bay at the King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi on Sunday.

The Chiefs head coach felt his side had the clear majority in ball possession and again failed to take their chances against the Natal Rich Boyz. Amakhosi’s wastefulness in front of goal has been a trend of Chiefs’ season, especially in 2024, where the have scored just three goals in nine matches in all competitions.

‘These are the things we know we should do better’

“I can tell you … my players in the dressing room are arguing with each other because these are the things we know we should do better, but it was not to be today,” Johnson told journalists after the game.

“We have to go back and we have to start again even though we have got six game left.

“The tide must turn for Kaizer Chiefs somewhere, we have to get better in front of goal.

“As far as ball possession is concerned, as far as playing the right players is concerned, I don’t think we are making those mistakes. But as far as putting the ball in the back of the net is concerned, we must be better.”

Chiefs now face two games against Tshwane’s big two, taking on SuperSport United on Saturday and Mamelodi Sundowns the following Tuesday. If they fail to take anything from those two games, it will be even more difficult for Amakhosi to at least get high enough in the table to qualify for next season’s MTN8.

As it stands, Amakhosi sit in tenth, and if they end up there or below, it will be there worst ever finish in the Premier Soccer League era.