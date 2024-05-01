Mabasa double helps Pirates see off Cape Town City

Tshegogfatso Mabasa celebrates his goal during the DStv Premiership 2023/24 game between Cape Town City and Orlando Pirates at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday. (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

A second half brace by Tshegofatso Mabasa was enough to earn Orlando Pirates a 2-0 win over Cape Town City in a DStv Premiership match at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday.



Mabasa might have scored the goals for Pirates, but the star of the show was Relebohile Mofokeng who was not only a nuisance in the City defence, but also supplied both assists for Mabasa’s goals. Mabasa, however, got the nod for the Man of the Match award in the end.

Pirates dominated the ball possession from start to finish, but they failed to create any decent goalscoring opportunities earlier on in the match.

It was the home side who had the first shot on target in the 10th minute, but Sipho Chaine was well-positioned to make a routine save from a Keanu Cupido shot just outside the penalty box.

City were forced to make a change in the 27th minute when Cupido failed to recover from a Miguel Timm challenge and the defender was replaced by Patrick Fisher.

Eight minutes later, Mabasa was put through on goal by Deon Hotto, but the striker’s shot went wide.

Mabasa then wasted another good chance for Pirates on the stroke of half-time when he tried to turn and shoot inside the box when he could have passed the ball to an unmarked Hotto who had a better chance of scoring than him and the opportunity went begging.

Pirates coach Jose Riveiro sprinted towards the tunnel when the referee blew his whistle for the half-time break. It’s not clear if he was rushing to calm himself down before he made the half-time talk or if he was rushing to prepare his notes for the talk.

It seems the Spanish tactician did the latter because he didn’t make any chances at the start of the second half.

The Citizens saw their appeal for a penalty turned down by referee Thando Ndzandzeka in the 51st minute when the ball looked like it had hit Hotto’s hand inside the box, but Ndzandzeka waved play on.

Mabasa was to make amends for his earlier misses when he put Pirates in the lead with a cool low finish just before the hour mark, before completing his brace in the 73rd minute to make sure that Pirates take all the points on offer. Mofokeng supplied the assists for both goals.



The loss extended City’s winless run to 10 matches and they remain sixth on the log with 35 points in 26 matches.



In other match played on Wednesday afternoon, Moroka Swallows fought back from a goal down to beat Chippa United at the Buffalo City Stadium.



Kayden Francis put the Chilli Boys in the 17th minute but late goals in the second half by Gabadinho Mhango and Lwanda Mbanjwa made sure that the Dube Birds earn maximum points.