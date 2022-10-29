We know where to hurt Pirates, says Chiefs’ Dolly

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Keagan Dolly admits that Orlando Pirates players are oozing with confidence going into Saturday’s DStv Premiership clash at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Notoane’s SA Under-23s looking for ‘straight’ win against Togo

Dolly says they have analysed Pirates and they know where they would hurt them.

“We are analysing our opposition and we know Pirates are a good team. They have got confidence and some of their individuals are doing well by scoring goals and creating chances for them. But I think it’s about the11 players on the field and we are analysing with an aim to see where we can hurt them,” said the Chiefs midfielder.

“We will try to block wherever they are strong. That’s all we can do for now and prepare well for the game and try to deliver on the day.”

Following their exit from the MTN8 last week, Dolly admits that Amakhosi are under pressure going into Saturday’s game.

“I’ve experienced two derbies and fortunately, I won both. Obviously, this time it is going to be different. There is going to be a lot more pressure on us in a sold-out FNB. For most of us it will be the first time playing it in front of a full stadium.”

The Glamour Boys are in fifth place on the league table with 18 points from 12 games, while the Sea Robbers are in fourth place with 19 points from the same number of matches.