Pirates players urged to don their jersey with pride against Chiefs

Phakaaathi Reporter

The heavens are grey and pregnant with rain, but even with the looming downpour, multitudes of Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs fans will descent onto a packed-to-rafters Soccer City as the first Soweto Derby of the season takes centre stage this Saturday.



The Soweto rivals go into the encounter on the back of indifferent MTN8 semi-finals results with Pirates buoyed by their emphatic 3-0 victory over Mamelodi Sundowns while Amakhosi suffered an exit at the hands of AmaZulu.

Prior to the Cup ties, Amakhosi earned a hard-fought 2-2 draw with TS Galaxy whilst Pirates beat Golden Arrows 2-0 in the league encounter in Durban and it is that rich vein of form that the Buccaneers’ technical sponsors adidas, not only hopes will see them walk away with bragging rights against their arch-rivals, but go all the way and clinch success this season.

For many years Pirates have enjoyed the support of the global sportswear brand and as a result of that lengthy marriage, adidas’ Football Manager Bob Maphosa hopes Bucs players will be amped for a victory as they don their three-stripped charcoal home jersey against Amakhosi.

“This season we are paying homage to what is undoubtedly one of the most storied football clubs on the African continent, Orlando Pirates, as they celebrate 85 rich years. Players are often told to respect the badge and we want them to put on their adidas jerseys with those iconic Pirates badges, step onto the pitch and achieve success this campaign, and what better way to get that winning spirit intact with a win over their fiercest cross-town foes, Kaizer Chiefs in the historic Soweto derby.

“The jersey is made with 100% recycled materials and features the latest in adidas’ temperature regulation innovation. It is designed to keep players feeling cool, dry, and confident during play by optimising sweat distribution and maximising airflow and I’m confident the players will come out on top against Chiefs”.

This weekend’s fixture will be the 176th Soweto derby since 1970.