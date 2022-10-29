Erasmus hopes to bring joy to Pirates fans in Soweto derby

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Kermit Erasmus has some fond memories of playing in the Soweto derby in his previous stint with Orlando Pirates, and he will be hoping to bring more joy to the Bucs supporters when his team hosts Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

The striker is on his second spell with the Sea Robbers having re-joined the club from Mamelodi Sundowns at the start of the season. He has already made an impact in Jose Riveiro’s team with some positive contributions at the club.

The game against Chiefs brings back a lot of joyful memories for Erasmus, who once created three goals to help the Buccaneers defeat Amakhosi 3-1.

“The occasion is a special one, and it’s a privilege and honour to be a part of it again now that I’m back home. Obviously creating the three goals in a 3-1 win brings back fond memories for me personally,” said Erasmus.

“Everybody talks about the individual brilliance leading to the goals, but for me the whole team’s performance stands out along with the atmosphere. That’s the memory that people always remind me of when it comes to the derby. Hopefully, we can bring our supporters a similar kind of joy on the weekend.”

With Pirates heading into the game on a two games winning run, Erasmus wants the team to keep on improving.

“We have to build on previous performances and just try to be consistent because with being consistent, there are a lot of things you can achieve,” Erasmus added.

“I don’t think anyone has done what I’ve done in a long time, especially coming back to a club like Pirates. It definitely is a great feeling and I’m happy to be back bringing back happy days to the ‘Happy People’. That’s what’s important to me right now.”

Kick-off for the Soweto derby between Pirates and Chiefs is at 3.30pm.