Well-rested Stellies ready for Chiefs test

'We are excited and looking forward to the opportunity (to play Chiefs),' said the Stellenbosch head coach.

Stellenbosch FC head coach Steve Barker says his side are focused on beating Kaizer Chiefs on Friday at Athlone Stadium. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Stellenbosch FC head coach Steve Barker says his side are refreshed and ready to go as they host Kaizer Chiefs in the Betway Premiership this evening at the Athlone Stadium.

ALSO READ: Nabi hopes for better from Chiefs in second half of season

While Chiefs drew 2-2 with AmaZulu in midweek, the Cape Winelands side had a rare week off, allowing them time to fully focus on the clash with Amakhosi.

Busy Stellies

It has been a busy season for Stellies, who have also reached the Caf Confederation Cup quarterfinals, and Barker was grateful for a rare break.

“We are excited and looking forward to the opportunity (to play Chiefs),” he said.

“It has been a while since we haven’t had to play in midweek. We are looking forward and have been in a refreshed mood. The preparation has been going really well. Playing Chiefs is always special and it is a great opportunity for us to get maximum points and continue getting ourselves up the league table.”

Chiefs beat Stellies 2-1 at home in the reverse fixture almost a month ago. But a win for Barker’s side on Friday will move them above Amakhosi into fifth place. They also have three games in hand on the Soweto giants.

“It (this match) become massively important,” added Barker.

Stellies’ chance to overtake Chiefs

“We played Chiefs away and didn’t get the result we wanted. This is our home game, our responsibility, and they are a team where we are in the table. Maximum points will put us in a strong position with a couple of games in hand.”

ALSO READ: Chiefs’ Nabi praises new signings

Stellenbosch will have to do without international left back Fawaaz Basdadien against Chiefs. Basadien is suspended for this match after picking up his fourth yellow card of the season in the 1-1 draw with Sekhukhune United last weekend.