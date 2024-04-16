Mokwena laments ‘shocking’ decision in Sundowns draw

'I feel more pity for Cape Town Spurs and Richards Bay,' Sundowns head coach Mokwena told SuperSport TV

Rulani Mokwena was not happy with the match official’s after his side drew with Moroka Swallows. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Rulani Mokwena described as ‘shocking’ the decision by referee Jelly Chavani to award Gabadinho Mhango’s late goal that earned Moroka Swallows a 2-2 draw at home to Mamelodi Sundowns on Monday evening.

Mhango was clearly standing in an offside position as he waited for a long ball forward, but Sundowns defender Divine Lunga headed the ball, and referee Jelly Chavani ruled that this had played Swallows’ Malawian striker onside, as he ran on and beat Ronwen Williams .

“I feel more pity for Cape Town Spurs and Richards Bay,” Sundowns head coach Mokwena told SuperSport TV, after the point had moved Swallows further away from the relegation zone.

“Those are the teams I feel sorry for. It is shocking, but ok.”

‘We dominated’

Mokwena did criticise his own team for not making the most of their opportunities in the first half, and in the second at 2-1 up, when between Peter Shalulile and Thapelo Morena, they messed up a simple-looking chance inside the penalty area.

“We dominated, we created a lot of chances, we should have been clear at half time. Then we had the opportunity to make it three, but we went pass, pass.

“And when you see it is offside, you should not head it back,” added Mokwena, admitting Lunga’s error.