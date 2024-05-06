What Riveiro told Pirates players after Chippa victory

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro has credited his players’ hunger to succeed as the reason why they find themselves in another final.



This comes after the Buccaneers beat Chippa United 3-1 in a dramatic Nedbank Cup semifinal clash at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Gqeberha on Saturday.

A brace by Kabelo Dlamini and a late goal by Tapelo Xoki were enough to earn Pirates a spot in the final of the competition, where they will meet rivals Mamelodi Sundowns at Mbombela Stadium on 1 June.

This will be Pirates’ fourth final in two seasons under Riveiro and the Spaniard says the players that left the club laid a foundation for the current bunch to succeed.

“It is unique to be in four finals in two seasons. I think it is not usual. It tells a lot of good things about the process that is going through in our club,” Riveiro told the media after the game in Gqeberha.

Riveiro further revealed what he told his players after the game against Chippa on Saturday.

“I said to the players after the game that the ones who managed to take us to the finals last season, many of them are not in the field right now or not in the team at all. But they showed us the way to compete.

“They showed us the way to play these types of games. They are still contributing and this is the team’s achievement.

“I think we are not just winning in this tournament, we are playing memorable games. We are going to play one more game, which is going to be in our memories forever.”

But before they think of ways to beat Sundowns and defend their Nedbank Cup title, Pirates will be looking to win their remaining DStv Premiership and achieve another Riveiro’s ambitions- to finish second in the table and play in the Caf Champions League next season.



The Buccaneers will next face Chippa in a league match at home at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday, before hosting Richards Bay at the same venue on Saturday.

Their last two league games are against TS Galaxy away on 18 May and SuperSport United at home on 25 May.