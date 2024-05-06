Zwane close to signing new deal with Sundowns

Zwane has made 37 appearances in all competitions for Sundowns this season.

Fresh from announcing the contract extension of goalkeeper Ronwen Williams, Mamelodi Sundowns are said to be close to finalising a new contract with star midfielder Themba Zwane.



The 34-year-old midfielder’s contract is set to expire at the end of June, but the Brazilians are expected to extend his stay at the club for a further three years, according to a source close to the club.

“Talks over a new contract started a long time ago, but there were some minor glitches that they needed to iron out, like the length of the contract and so on. They initially offered him a one year deal and he was not happy with that. Now they have offered him a two-year deal with an option of an additional year and he is happy,” said the source.

The source further added that this could be Zwane’s last contract with Sundowns because of his age.

“Sundowns know how important Mshishi is to the club and even at his age, he has always delivered so they want to keep him. But this could be his last contract with Sundowns because he will be thirty seven when it expires.”



Zwane, who joined Sundowns from Vardos FC in 2011, has made 37 appearances in all competitions for Sundowns this season, scoring once and making four assists.

The Bafana Bafana star also spent the 2013/14 season at Mpumalanga Black Aces on loan from Sundowns.