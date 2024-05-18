Woeful Chiefs draw a blank in final home match

Chiefs, somehow, are still eighth in the DStv Premiership.

Kaizer Chiefs’ attempt to qualify for next season’s MTN8 will go right to the wire, after they could only manage an insipid goalless draw at home to Polokwane City in the DStv Premiership at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Chiefs are still in eighth, but are only ahead of both City and AmaZulu on goal difference, as they head into next weekend’s final match at Cape Town Spurs.

Spurs are already relegated but no doubt their head coach Ernst Middendorp would like nothing more than to get one over his former team.

Just before kick off came a tribute for Itumeleng Khune, the veteran goalkeeper honoured for 25 years of service to the club.

Once the action started, there wasn’t much initiative shown by either side, with Chiefs continuing to underwhelm under Cavin Johnson this year.

Christian Saile blazed horribly over in the 10th minute, while Edson Castillo’s shot was straight at Manuel Sapunga.

Chiefs were forced into a change in the 31st minute, as Ashley Du Preez pulled up injured, and Happy Mashiane came on to replace him.

It was the away side who came closest to scoring in the 40th minute. Oswin Appollis, who had a shot saved earlier in the game by Bruce Bvuma, sent in a corner that was headed just wide by Bulelani Nikani.

If that was a good chance, City had an even better one on the hour mark. Appollis released Tlou Nkwe and his cross from the right looked certain to be steered into an empty net by Hlaysi Chauke, but he somehow missed the ball.

Chiefs brought on youngster Mfdundo Vilakazi and he gave them more drive in midfield.

Mashiane’s good pass released Saile, and he rounded the goalkeeper but saw his effort cleared off the line.

Khune’s goodbye

Khune was then brought on for a chance to play 15 minutes or so and say goodbye on the pitch, with Chiefs not expected to offer him another playing contract.

Mduduzi Shabalala and Siyethemba Sithebe blasted over from range, as Amakhosi continued to play a bit better.