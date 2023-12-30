Xoki reacts to Pirates’ ‘crazy’ defeat to Stellenbosch

'I have no words for this one. It is very disappointing from us,' said the defender.

Orlando Pirates defender Tapelo Xoki has described the last 20 minutes of their game against Stellenbosch FC as a moment of craziness and hopes it’s something that will never happen again.

Pirates were dealt a huge blow in their last DStv Premiership match of the year, with the club leading Stellies 2-0, only to allow the Western Cape side to score three goals in the last 20 minutes of the match at the Orlando Stadium on Friday.

Xoki managed to put the Buccaneers in the lead early in the game from the penalty spot before Evidence Makgopa extended the lead. But Pirates’ players went to sleep allowing Stellenbosch to bounce back.

The Maroons’ first goal came in the 69th minute from Iqraam Rayners, before Devin Titus levelled matters and Andre de Jong sealed the victory for the Carling Black Label Knockout champions.

Hard to take

It’s a loss that is hard to take for Xoki and company, and he hopes the team will forget about what transpired in this match and bounce back stronger next year.

“I have no words for this one. It is very disappointing from us and we have to take accountability for the results and the performance in the second half. I think we had a very good first half, it was a moment of craziness in the last 20 minutes and they punished us,” said the Bucs defender.

“At this level, you can’t be the way we were in those stages where they dominated us and got three goals. It is not the way we wanted to end our year, hopefully we can bounce back from this … we have to. Unfortunately, we have to go into the break with a sombre mood like this one. But it happens, its football and you learn from such moments. Hopefully, it will never happen (losing the way we did) again.”

The Bucs defender extended his heartfelt apology to everyone at the club for the outcome of the match.

“We apologise to all Orlando Pirates supporters, everyone at the club, the stakeholders, technical team. We will pick ourselves up from this one,” he concluded.