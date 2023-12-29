Royal AM deny rumours that players were not paid December salaries

'I’m correcting the misinformation and a strong rumour that has been going viral,' said the Royal AM general manager.

DStv Premiership club Royal AM have denied that they have not paid their players’ December salaries,

Just recently, Moroka Swallows FC players went on strike and did not honour their midweek league match against Mamelodi Sundowns FC, citing that they won’t honour their games because of unpaid salaries.

But, Swallows chairman David Mogashoa was quoted saying that the reason players went on a strike was because they couldn’t agree regarding the day of getting their salaries this month, and they have been paid all other months’ salaries.

With Royal AM being known as a team that likes splashing the cash because of their president Shawn Mkhize, who is known as one of the top businesswomen in the country, the club’s general manager Richard Makhoba was quick to state that their players have been paid.

Makhoba says rumours about the club not being able to pay their players are malicious and untruthful and they will seek an opinion on the way forward on how to handle the situation with the publication that wrote the story, RushSportsOn, which delivers their football news on social media.

“I’m correcting the misinformation and a strong rumour that has been going viral regarding Royal AM players’ salaries for December. I can state correctly and clearly that the players were paid timeously in December to allow them to meet their festive obligations in as far as their families are concerned,” said Makhoba.

“The story that RushSportsOn posted it is not correct. It is false and malicious. As a club, we view that story as defamatory and it must be dealt with the contempt that it deserves. As a club, when the time is right we will seek an opinion as to what we need to do.”

Thwihli Thwahla skipper Samuel Manganyi confirmed that all players have received their salaries.“There were accusations of Royal AM not paying their players. Those are all just false accusations, we were all paid our December salaries and we are happy,” said the skipper.

Meanwhile, the South African Football Players Union (Safpu) released a statement this week regarding Swallows players’ situation and said they will meet with all relevant stakeholders to resolve the situation.

Royal AM took on AmaZulu FC in their last DStv Premiership of the year at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday.