Zamalek howler sees Chiefs grab first Confed Cup point

Mohamed Sobhy spills Dillon Solomons' cross into his own net.

A poor mistake from Zamalek goalkeeper Mohamed Sobhy allowed Dillan Solomons to sneak a stoppage time equaliser for Kaizer Chiefs in a 1-1 Connfederation Cup Group D draw at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Chiefs had battled to break down a resilient Zamalek, who took an early lead and had chances to go even further in front.

But deep into stoppage time Mfundo Vilakazi did well to control a deep cross, and laid the ball back for Solomons. He got to the byline, and sent in a cross that looked easy for Sobhy. Somehow, however, the ball slipped through his fingers and into the net.

The goal was Solomons’ second in Group D after his brilliant individual goal in Chiefs’ 2-1 loss to Al Masry last weekend.

Chiefs still have just one point from their opening two Group D matches, but the nature of this result will give Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze’s side some hope that they can still qualify for the quarterfinals.

Chiefs got off to the worst possible start as they fell behind in the third minute.

Bradley Cross brought down Juan Bezerra on the edge of the box. Nasser Maher curled in a cross and Brandon Petersen came off his line but completely missed the ball. Inacio Miguel still had an opportunity to clear but he only found Seifeddine Jaziri, who curled in a fine low finish.

Gaston Sirino nearly levelled the scores in the sixth minute, spotting Sobhy off his line, but his long-range cracker cannoned back off the post.

Cross appeared to injure himself in the early tackle on Bezerra and was forced off the field in the 11th minute, Paseka Mako coming on to replace him.

And it got worse for Chiefs soon after. Sirino was stretchered off the field with a serious-looking injury and Vilakazi came on.

Chiefs battled to create many opportunities of their own and were actually a bit fortunate to go in at the break only 1-0 down. Zamalek had another goal disallowed and could have been awarded a penalty for a risky challenge by ZItha Kwinika on Chico Banza.

Zamalek almost doubled their lead in the 50th minute, a cross from Maher saw Petersen just get to the ball before Bezerra but he couldn’t hold on to it and Miguel hacked the ball off the line.

In the 61st minute, Chiefs’ Dillan Solomons won a free kick on the edge of the box and Vilakazi curled an effort not too far over the bar.

Sobhy then punched away another Vilakazi free kick for a corner, though the goalkeeper’s flamboyant punch was a little over the top, given that the free kick was straight at him.

Chiefs’ attacking play generally lacked any sort of cutting edge, with crosses flying across the box, but no one there to meet them.

In the 78th minute, Vilakazi did set up Solomons with a short pass, but he blasted well over.

Petersen was still the busier ‘keeper, peddling back in the 89th minute to tip Omar Gaber’s cross over the bar.

Right at the end, however, Sobhy’s blunder handed Amakhosi a vital point.