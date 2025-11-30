Kaze proud of Chiefs fight in Zamalek draw

'With this kind of mentality I am pretty sure we will qualify for the quarterfinals,' he told SABC Sport.

Kaizer Chiefs co-head coach Cedric Kaze was proud of the mentality shown by his players after a stoppage time goal from Dillan Solomons earned them a 1-1 draw with Zamalek in their Caf Confederation Cup Group D match at home to Zamalek on Saturday.

Chiefs short on points

The result leaves Chiefs with just one point from their first two Group D matches, but Kaze preferred to focus on the positives.

ALSO READ: Zamalek howler sees Chiefs grab first Confed Cup point

“The game didn’t go in our favour, we conceded in the first minutes of the game, and we had to make two subs after 15 minutes,” Kaze told SABC Sport.

“But we kept believing that we could come back. We kept our belief alive and we did everything to try and get back in the game.

“We scored at the very end, but I am so proud of the boys. With this kind of mentality I am pretty sure we will qualify for the quarterfinals.”

Amakhosi injuries

Chiefs fell behind in just the third minute at the new Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane. Seiffedine Jaziri capitalised on a poor clearance from Inacio Miguel to put Zamalek in front.

Gaston Sirino hit the post for Chiefs. But he soon had to be substituted with an injury, as did Chiefs left back Bradley Cross.

“It was a knock and we will assess him tonight and tomorrow to see the extent of the injury,” added Kaze on Sirino’s substitution.

“But I don’t think it is something very big.”

Chiefs now have two Betway Premiership games before the season stops for the Africa Cup of Nations finals. Amakhosi will play Chippa United in Gqeberha on Wednesday and TS Galaxy in Nelspruit on Sunday.

‘The players are focused’

“We need to concentrate on the two remaining games. We want to finish the year in a good space. The players are focused and know what to expect,” added Kaze.

Zamalek interim head coach Ahmed Abdel-Raouf felt his side should have walked away with all three points. Zamalek remain in a strong position in Group D, with four points from two games, two behind group leaders Al Masry.

ALSO READ: Pirates down Durban City to claim top spot

But it could have been six out of six. The away side wasted several good chances to kill Chiefs off before the equaliser.

“Chiefs never came to our goal. We could have got all three points today,” he told SABC Sport.

“But our next two (Confederation Cup) games are at home (in Egypt) and we can win both.”