Pirates winger makes Angola AFCON squad, Chiefs star snubbed

Bafana Bafana group opponents Angola have announced their preliminary squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).



Orlando Pirates winger Gilberto, who is on loan at Petro de Luanda in his home country, has made the squad, but there was no space for Kaizer Chiefs defender Inacio Miguel in Patrice Beaumelle’s squad.



This is despite the fact that Miguel has played almost every game for Amakhosi this season and has played a key member in making the Chiefs defence stronger. Miguel, who Amakhosi from Petro Atletico in August 2024, last played for Angola in the game against Cape Verde in November 2023 .



The Palancas Negras face Bafana Bafana in a Group B opener on 22 December. They will then play Zimbabwe and finish their group campaign with a clash against Egypt.



Before heading to Morocco, Angola will play friendly matches against DR Congo and Mozambique on 13 and 16 December respectively, and both games will be played in Portugal.



The full Angola preliminary squad: