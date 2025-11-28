Betway PSL

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Betway PSL

Pirates winger makes Angola AFCON squad, Chiefs star snubbed

Picture of Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

1 minute read

28 November 2025

12:05 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The Palancas Negras face Bafana Bafana in a Group B opener on 22 December.

Pirates winger makes Angola AFCON squad, Chiefs star snubbed

Inacio Miguel of Kaizer Chiefs is not in the Angola suad for the AFCON. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu /BackpagePix

Bafana Bafana group opponents Angola have announced their preliminary squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Orlando Pirates winger Gilberto, who is on loan at Petro de Luanda in his home country, has made the squad, but there was no space for Kaizer Chiefs defender Inacio Miguel in Patrice Beaumelle’s squad.

ALSO READ: Chiefs’ Maboe – ‘It is just a matter of time’

This is despite the fact that Miguel has played almost every game for Amakhosi this season and has played a key member in making the Chiefs defence stronger. Miguel, who Amakhosi from Petro Atletico in August 2024, last played for Angola in the game against Cape Verde in November 2023 .

The Palancas Negras face Bafana Bafana in a Group B opener on 22 December. They will then play Zimbabwe and finish their group campaign with a clash against Egypt.  

Before heading to Morocco, Angola will play friendly matches against DR Congo and Mozambique on 13 and 16 December respectively, and both games will be played in Portugal.

The full Angola preliminary squad:

Read more on these topics

Angola Bafana Bafana Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Will Donald Trump grant SA visas to attend G20 Summit in US? Mashatile explains [VIDEO]
Weather Brace for very bad weather in Joburg and other parts of SA this weekend
Politics Will G20 countries help South Africa after US tries to bar it from 2026 meeting?
News Who’s vying for NPA top job alongside Simelane? What you need to know about the candidates
News ‘Salvaging’ R360m tenders and redirecting targets: Inside ‘Cat’ Matlala’s meeting with Mkhwanazi

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

SUBSCRIBE AND WIN!

Subscribe and you could win a Chery Tiggo Cross HEV Elite.

Enter Now

Partnerships