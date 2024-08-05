Barker explains why Pirates-linked Van Rooyen didn’t start Galaxy game

Van Rooyen's omission from the starting line-up raised speculation that he could be on his way to Pirates.

Deano van Rooyen comes on off the bench for Stellenbosch FC during the 2024 MTN8 quarterfinal game against TS Galaxy at Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday. (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker has explained why Deano Van Rooyen did not start the game against TS Galaxy on Sunday.

Van Rooyen, has been heavily linked with a transfer to Orlando Pirates, came on for Sihle Nduli in the dying minutes of the 3-1 victory over Galaxy at the Danie Craven Stadium on Sunday.

His omission from the starting line-up raised speculation that he could be on his way to Pirates, but Barker says this is far from the truth.



ALSO READ: ‘A cow could break its legs’ – Ramovic blasts Stellies pitch after MTN8 loss

“No, not totally with Deano,” Barker said after the game in Stellenbosch.

“He has had a bit of a niggle the last couple of days, he didn’t train two of the days in this week. So it was a little bit more precautionary, plus also the conditions of the pitch. We also felt that a player like Kyle (Jurgens) probably a little bit more sort of longer ball direct.

“I wasn’t too sure maybe they’d have started a player like (Samir) Nurkovic. I know he didn’t play much in the pre-season, but we thought because of the pitch, it might become that type of game, where Kyle is a bit more suited, and also obviously protecting Deano from further aggravating the injury. So that was the main cause,” he added.

Stellies keen to keep stars

Barker then reiterated his stance that he wants to keep his players and compete for trophies and the league title this season.

“And yeah, obviously, the media out there speculates and that, it does make the players you know… We’ve always said and maintained that we want to keep our players.

“We feel that we’re a team who can challenge for honours in the league as well as in cup competitions. And that’s our intention to work as hard as we can to ensure that we retain our squad.”



ALSO READ: ‘A permanent threat’ – Riveiro hails Pirates star Saleng

Following their win against Galaxy, Stellies will now change their focus to the CAF Confederation Cup where they face Nsingizini Hotspurs in the first preliminary round of the competition away in Swaziland next week Saturday.