Zwane highlights difference between Mosimane and Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns veteran midfielder Themba Zwane has highlighted the difference between his former coach Pitso Mosimane and incumbent Rulani Mokwena.



During a conversation on the club’s pre-recorded pitch side podcast, Zwane, who also played under Barcelona legend Johan Neeskens in his early days at the Brazilians, explained the qualities that set the three managers apart.

“It’s a difficult question but I have three coaches, Neeskens, Pitso and Rulani,” Zwane answered when asked who had the most interesting character of all the coaches in the change room.

“Neeskens is from Barcelona and he wanted to play carpet football no matter what. He wanted us to start playing from the back but unfortunately at that time we didn’t take our chances. We would play well but lose games and it was difficult that time but in terms of football we were enjoying it but the results didn’t go our way.

“With coach Pitso, I remember we were going to play Polokwane City while we were in the bio-bubble in the last game and think we had to win by five goals. He came up to me and said ‘hey man, you’re a big player, you must make things happen. You you must do something Mshishi.’ He’s one coach that will always push you and will make you watch all your games and let you fix your mistakes and at training he shows you where to improve.”

“With Rulani, what I like about him is that as a player you will improve and learn a lot. He will tell you what team to watch and certain players and check how they react to certain situations. You find that what he’s showing you are situations that you face on the pitch. It helps you to watch players that are at a high level.”



Zwane also touched on the criticism they received after winning the African Football League last year. Sundowns employed time wasting tactics towards the end of the second leg final against Wydad Casablanca.

“We learned from Wydad from the situation that happened last season where we were suppose to close the game and we didn’t and they scored,” he said.



“This time I went to the coach and I told him that ‘you know what let’s close this thing. You can take me out it’s okay but let’s close it’.”