By Katlego Modiba

15 Jan 2024

03:44 pm

Sundowns' Ngobeni snapped up AmaZulu

'I'm very happy to join AmaZulu. I'm looking forward to working hard, to please the fans and the president of the club,' he said.

Sifiso Ngobeni - Mamelodi Sundowns

Sifiso Ngobeni has joined AmaZulu on loan from Sundowns. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns left-back Sifiso Ngobeni has joined fellow DStv Premiership club AmaZulu on a six-month loan deal after struggling for game time at the reigning champions this season.

Usuthu confirmed the 26-year-old’s arrival on Monday in what is coach Pablo Franco Martin’s first capture of the January transfer window.

With Aubrey Modiba, Terrence Mashego and Abdelmounaim Boutouil dominating the Sundowns left flank, Ngobeni has been reduced to only two substitute appearances this season.

He came off the bench in league encounters against Stellenbosch FC and SuperSport United respectively.

Defender’s delight

The defender expressed delight at joining the KwaZulu-Natal based side for the remainder of the season.

“I’m very happy to join AmaZulu. I’m looking forward to working hard, to please the fans and the president of the club,” he said.

“I’m happy that I’ll be meeting up with the right people so that we can help the team
to rise.

“The team has a lot of history, and we need to bring joy to the fans so that they can be
happy about the club this season by finishing up in the top four.”

The hugely talented player will battle for a place in the team with Namibian international Riaan Hanamub.

amazulu DStv Premiership Mamelodi Sundowns

