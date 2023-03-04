Zwane looking for Chiefs consistency after big derby win

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs players will have to forget about winning the Soweto derby and give everything in their next game, says coach Arthur Zwane.

ALSO READ: Truter reveals secret behind Sekhukhune turnaround

This is after Chiefs managed to pull a big 1-0 win over Orlando Pirates in a rather dull match at FNB Stadium last weekend.

The win came after a disappointing loss to Golden Arrows. But that has been Chiefs’ season so far, full of ‘Stop and Gos’.

And now Zwane is hoping that the win over Pirates was the confidence booster his Chiefs team needed to start producing results consistently.

“It’s a matter of consistency,” says Zwane ahead of their DStv Premiership cracker against Richards Bay FC in Durban on Saturday afternoon.

“And making sure you put players in the right frame of mind all the time and avoiding choosing the games they peak in.

“You know, coming from a derby, whether you come from a loss or a win, it takes a lot out of the players.

“We just hope we have fully recovered for this next assignment, because it’s equally important for us to grind out a result so we maintain our momentum,” added Zwane.



ALSO READ: Hunt to play Chiefs-bound Ditlhokwe when SuperSport face Amakhosi

Chiefs will have their work cut out for them against the Natal Rich Boys who are looking for their first win of the year.

Richards Bay are no easy meat

The KwaZulu-Natal side have gone six games without registering a win and there is obviously no bigger motivation for them than to beat Chiefs.

“When you watch them from the beginning of the season they use a lot of energy,” says Zwane of their opponent.

“They have very good, high quality players in the middle of the pitch and their technical staff is equally good.

“They’ve been together for some time now and have had new additions to boost the technical team.

“They’ve got a good team of youngsters, with a great balance of bringing in the experience of players who have played at the highest level for quite some time, like Ntsikelelo Nyauza, to guide the young ones.

“When you look at where they are on the log and how they’ve been doing, they’ve done great, they’ve done well so far.

“That alone tells you that you are playing against a team that can compete and which has very good players,” admits the Chiefs mentor.