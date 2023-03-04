Truter reveals secret behind Sekhukhune turnaround

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Coming into a club that was rocked by poor results, Brandon Truter has really turned things around for Sekhukhune United.

Truter joined Sekhukhune last year in November, replacing Kaitano Tembo, who was finding it difficult to marshal Babina Noko to positive results.

Since his appointment, Truter has been in charge of the club for 10 games, managing to collect 19 points out of a possible 30. He won six games, lost three and played one draw, and the team is in seventh place on the DStv Premiership standings.

“Coming in at that time (Fifa break) gave me some time to work with the guys and get to know the guys. Getting to know them football wise on the pitch and also off the pitch, I think that relationship between a player and a coach is important. I need to know what makes them tick,” said the former AmaZulu FC and Swallows FC coach.

“And also the tactical changes, the playing style, formation, agreements, principles and the playing model had to be instilled. The Fifa break gave us the perfect opportunity and gave us the time to work on those things. It is still a work in progress, I think we can get better. It’s nota finished product yet, but so far I am happy.”

Truter’s decent run of form has given the team some light, but they lost 1-0 to Cape Town City in their last game. And Truter says they will be looking to get maximum points against Royal AM, but adds that Thwihli Thwahla are a tough side to beat at their base.

“Preparations have been good, but Royal AM at home is not an easy team to play against. But we will take into consideration our last result against Cape Town City we will like to take all three points,” he added.

The last time these teams met, Royal AM won 2-1 at Peter Mokaba Stadium.