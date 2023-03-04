Two more staff members get boot at financially troubled TS Galaxy

Phakaaathi Reporter

Life in the TS Galaxy camp is fast turning into a soap opera laced with dramatic twists and turns as the club tries to manoeuvre out of financial crisis.

It seems everyday the club has to deal with a new crisis and the management have resorted to firing whoever they feel like letting go of.

An audio of a players meeting with team manager Njabulo Sukazi was leaked to the media on Thursday and the club has reacted by firing two staffers.

Rumours going around suggest that the TS Galaxy videographer and brand manager have become the latest victim of the firing spree at the club.

They were allegedly accused of being the ones who leaked the audio where Sukazi promises that the matter of unpaid salaries will be sorted soon.

The first victim of such conduct at the club was its media officer Minenhle Mkhize last month.

Mkhize apparently had a run in with the coach Sead Ramovic after the Swallows game and that is when he was suspended without pay.

Phakaaathi’s Mgosi Squad reported that Mkhize and Ramovic could not see eye to eye when the coach had to go for a post match interview.

It was then that Ramovic told TS Galaxy boss Tim Sukazi ‘to do something about this guy’ and Mkhize was then suspended.

Ramovic on a firing spree

The TS Galaxy coach then attacked Mkhize in a media conference in Durban recently, saying he was the one who was making up stories about unpaid salaries.



It has now emerged that both the videographer and brand manager were also part of the staff members who had not been paid their salaries.

Ramovic is again said to have been the one who fired the duo, telling them that he never wanted to see them anywhere near his team.

The Serbian-German mentor also fired unnecessary salvo at Sibusiso Vilakazi accusing him of slacking during his time at the Rockets.

This escalated to a fight with Pitso Mosimane who came out in Vikalazi’s defence, saying he was never a slacker at Sundowns even when he was not playing.

Vilakazi has since stated his side of the story and said he had a domestic issue with his child falling sick and needing 24-hour attention.

He said he had asked the TS Galaxy management for time off but was turned down at the time.