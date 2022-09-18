Zwane praises ’aggressive’ Bimenyimana after Chiefs win

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Arthur Zwane has highlighted new Kaizer Chiefs striker Caleb Bimenyimana’s aggression as the reason for his brace in their 2-1 DStv Premiership win over SuperSport United on Saturday night.

The 24-year-old Burundian attacker showed signs of being a great find for Zwane’s struggling team not only with his goals but also his movements around the attacking areas.

Bimenyimana did not have a great start as he looked too eager to impress and ended up making mistakes.

But he kept trying and was finally rewarded when he turned in Ashley Du Preez’s cross in the 40th minute to level matters for Chiefs who were trailing.

He later converted from the penalty spot, showing the calmness and precision of a tiger to give Chiefs the lead.

“He is very aggressive in the near post areas,” said Zwane after the game. “And that is what we said to him, ‘attack the near post and the other guys will cover the far post and penalty areas’.

“We knew the balls would always fall into that area, and he did exactly what we told him. It was also a good assist from Ashley, a great movement from (Siyethemba) Sithebe as well connecting with Yosuf (Maart).

“It was that one touch from Yosuf that set Ashley free to be able to play the ball into the near post which led to the first goal,” explained the Amakhosi mentor.

Zwane was also happy with how his team pressured SuperSport and pinned them back which meant they were able to create more goal scoring chances.

“Because of the pressure we were putting them under, they were bound to crack and we managed to get a penalty… We managed to create a number of chances that we could have capitalised on,” added Zwane.

He was also impressed with the patient build up and composure his team showed even after conceding. Chiefs played with some confidence and assurity.

“We might have made a few mistakes here and there in applying ourselves but when we were building up from the back we were very composed. We waited for the right moments to attack,” said Zwane.

The win brought some relief to Zwane whose credentials have been under scrutiny following a slow start to the campaign. Chiefs’ next match is against Swallows FC on October 5.